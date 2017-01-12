Hudderfield nostalgia: Standedge Tunnel over the years
This week we travel back in time through Standedge Tunnel to see how the much-loved monument looked over the years. Located beneath the beautiful Pennine countryside, it's Britain's longest canal tunnel at 3.25 miles long, and is known as one of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways.
