House Bill Cracks Down on Boating, Driving While Stoned

A motorist operating a car or boat could be arrested if they got too stoned, under a measure filed by state Rep. David Silvers, D-West Palm Beach. The "Driving under the Influence of Drugs Act" would make operating a boat with a blood level of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol per milliliter of blood --- as shown by an analysis of the person's blood --- the same as having a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more of alcohol.

