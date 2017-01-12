House Bill Cracks Down on Boating, Dr...

House Bill Cracks Down on Boating, Driving While Stoned

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

A motorist operating a car or boat could be arrested if they got too stoned, under a measure filed by state Rep. David Silvers, D-West Palm Beach. The "Driving under the Influence of Drugs Act" would make operating a boat with a blood level of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol per milliliter of blood --- as shown by an analysis of the person's blood --- the same as having a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more of alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,665 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC