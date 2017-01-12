Horror weekend sees four killed

A boating accident that claimed the lives of two elderly men has capped off a horror weekend for the state after two other men were killed in separate incidents. The four men died after incidents at Lake Leake, Cockle Creek and Carlton Bluff, near Dodges Ferry on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

