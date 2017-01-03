Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boa...

Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boat ramp to close for repairs

After years of delays, the mauka boat ramp at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor will finally receive a much-needed upgrade. The capital improvement project will begin Jan. 30 with an estimated completion date of March 30, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

