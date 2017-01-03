Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boat ramp to close for repairs
After years of delays, the mauka boat ramp at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor will finally receive a much-needed upgrade. The capital improvement project will begin Jan. 30 with an estimated completion date of March 30, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC