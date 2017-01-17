Greenwood Lake Commission hosting boa...

Greenwood Lake Commission hosting boat licensing classes

Read more: The West Milford Messenger

The Greenwood Lake Commission will be hosting several boating license classes. The classes will be held on the following Sundays: Feb. 26, May 21, and Aug. 13. The classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road in West Milford.

