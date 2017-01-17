Golden Bay to offer waves of on-water fun

The crews from Golden Bay Community Health in SS Biohazard, left, and Tui Community in Ahoy compete in the 2016 Tata Titanic Cardboard Boat Race. The ever-popular Tata Titanic Cardboard Boat Race kicks off a Sunday of activity on January 29. Now in its 20th year, the perennial crowd pleaser usually has between 17 and 24 entries from people vying for a range of prizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.