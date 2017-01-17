Golden Bay to offer waves of on-water...

Golden Bay to offer waves of on-water fun

16 hrs ago

The crews from Golden Bay Community Health in SS Biohazard, left, and Tui Community in Ahoy compete in the 2016 Tata Titanic Cardboard Boat Race. The ever-popular Tata Titanic Cardboard Boat Race kicks off a Sunday of activity on January 29. Now in its 20th year, the perennial crowd pleaser usually has between 17 and 24 entries from people vying for a range of prizes.

