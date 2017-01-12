Go Ahead and Breathe the Gowanus Cana...

Go Ahead and Breathe the Gowanus Canal Air, But Don't Swim In It: Report

Feel free to breathe the air or paddle a canoe on the polluted Gowanus Canal, but don't go swimming in it and don't eat fish caught there if you're a child or woman under 50, state health officials warn in a new report. The 86-page report , eight years in the making, analyzed chemicals and contaminants in the canal's water, air, fish and sediment - the toxic ooze on its bottom sometimes called black mayonnaise - to give people the "best information" on how living near the toxin-filled waterway could affect their health, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Health said.

