Go Ahead and Breathe the Gowanus Canal Air, But Don't Swim In It: Report
Feel free to breathe the air or paddle a canoe on the polluted Gowanus Canal, but don't go swimming in it and don't eat fish caught there if you're a child or woman under 50, state health officials warn in a new report. The 86-page report , eight years in the making, analyzed chemicals and contaminants in the canal's water, air, fish and sediment - the toxic ooze on its bottom sometimes called black mayonnaise - to give people the "best information" on how living near the toxin-filled waterway could affect their health, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Health said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC