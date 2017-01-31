Giant Victor Cruz's half-hearted mea ...

Giant Victor Cruz's half-hearted mea culpa too little, too late

Read more: New York Daily News

Giants training camp began last August with predictive tales of a healthy Victor Cruz being a mentor for mercurial star teammate Odell Beckham Jr. The season ended with Cruz, 30, standing next to Beckham, 24, on a Miami party boat on Jan. 2, six days prior to a 38-13 blowout Wild Card playoff loss in Green Bay. It ended with Cruz sharing in a costly mistake with his much-younger and more naive teammate rather than being the voice of reason or the positive influence.

