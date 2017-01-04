Foundations by families of missing Tequesta teens plan safe boating classes
Safe-boating classes sponsored by the foundations established by the families of Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos are planned in Jupiter. Online registration is open for classes on Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 11. The classes are sponsored by the AustinBlu Foundation.
