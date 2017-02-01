Fla. may require licensing for paddle...

Fla. may require licensing for paddle boards, canoes, kayaks: report

Tuesday

People on paddle boards and in a kayak enjoy the scene from Bayou St. John during the annual New Orleans Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Cathedral in New Orleans on May 28, 2016. . "We need to start to get a grip on how many of these boats are out there," said retired Coast Guard officer William Griswold, a member of the Non-Motorized Boats Working Group, a panel reporting ultimately to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

