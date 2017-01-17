Fishing: Sharks coming in close addin...

Fishing: Sharks coming in close adding nice touch of drama for those in shallows

Sharks are providing a lot of action, and entertainment, around harbours at the moment and some are very close to where people are swimming and boating. They are usually large female bronze whalers which venture into shallow water to have their babies, and to feed on the rich pickings like snapper and flounder.

Chicago, IL

