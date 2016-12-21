Electric hire boat venture could be coming to the banks of River Yare
The venture between Freedom Boating Holidays and MBA Marine would allow people to hire vessels from River Green, Thorpe St Andrew. The town council has already outlined its plans to regenerate the area with new toilets, a ticket office and centenary garden.
