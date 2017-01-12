DFW Winter Boat Expo announces 2017 dates
The DFW Boat Expo, the largest boating event in North Texas, at Dallas Market Hall has over 650 all new 2017 boat and watercraft models on display and available for purchase from 20 North Texas boat dealers. Nearly 150 different vendors have booths.
