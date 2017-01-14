Course shows that safe boating begins...

Course shows that safe boating begins indoors

With the thermometer hopping from 11 degrees to 60 and back again within one January week, there are few motorized boats on the water. That's sort of the idea - no nautical competition - when the state Fish and Boat Commission holds its first Basic Boating Course of the new year from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. And no worries about frozen feet - This boating course will be held at dry dock inside the Unionville Fire Hall in Butler County.

