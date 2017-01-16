County renews grant to combat Quagga spread
LAKEPORT >> In an effort to prevent the invasive Quagga mussel from grabbing hold in Clear Lake, the California Department of Boating and Waterways has issued Lake County another two-year grant. According to Water Resources Technician Mark Miller, the grant amounts to $318,000 and will cover the cost of 13 ramp monitors and two supervisors, who will watch incoming watercraft for screening stickers, as well as signs of Quagga mussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
