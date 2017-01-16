County renews grant to combat Quagga spread

LAKEPORT >> In an effort to prevent the invasive Quagga mussel from grabbing hold in Clear Lake, the California Department of Boating and Waterways has issued Lake County another two-year grant. According to Water Resources Technician Mark Miller, the grant amounts to $318,000 and will cover the cost of 13 ramp monitors and two supervisors, who will watch incoming watercraft for screening stickers, as well as signs of Quagga mussels.

