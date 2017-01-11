Coast Guard auxiliaries offer safe boating classes

Coast Guard auxiliaries around Pinellas offer regularly scheduled classes that teach safe boating, including the following. Flotilla 11 offers boat safety course CLEARWATER - A boating safety course will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11. The classroom is located on the second floor of the Cheek-Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion on the Morton Plant Hospital campus, 455 Pinellas St. Classes start at 8 a.m. and parking is free.

