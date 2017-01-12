Child missing after boating accident

The Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing 9 year-old boy who was involved in a boating accident in Jasper County on Sunday. The child and an adult were in a boat on Lake Jackson when the adult was thrown overboard.

