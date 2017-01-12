Cheers and Jeers, Jan. 17

The new owners of the retail complex off Routes 94 and 15 in Lafayette have not made public their plans, but there is great anticipation the once thriving shopping area will be renovated and brought back to economic life. Located off Route 94 and Route 15 in Lafayette, Olde Lafayette Village has more than 50 shops -- only a handful of which are in operation -- on about 70 acres.

