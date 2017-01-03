Calls for marine rescue base renewed after Port Macdonnell boat sinking
A six-year campaign to see a marine rescue service based at Port Macdonnell has resurfaced after a potentially serious boating incident off the south-east South Australian coastline last week. On December 30, two recreational fishermen had to be rescued from the water by another fisherman when their boat sank two kilometres from Port Macdonnell after the anchor rope caught in the boat's propeller.
