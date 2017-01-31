Calgary seeks to triple river access sites for boats, pedestrians
The City of Calgary wants to more than triple the number of boat launch sites along the Bow and Elbow rivers as part of a new River Access Strategy. The strategy, which could cost up to $7.7 million if fully implemented, would increase the number of official boat launch sites on the Bow River to 24 - up from the three the river currently has.
