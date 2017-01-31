Broads boating tourism firm launches new compact motor cruiser
Designed by Andrew Wolstenholme from Wolstenholme Yacht Design Ltd with input from the team at Herbert Woods, the investment cost for was A 400,000 with additional Adventuring Lights in the pipeline. "We are delighted to launch this new boat to the market, where significant investment has been made to continue our growth and strength in our modern fleet of luxury cruisers."
