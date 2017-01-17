Body of missing child recovered after...

Body of missing child recovered after boating accident

11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities have recovered the body of a child who went missing after a boating accident on Lake Johnson over the weekend. Local media outlets report that officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Monday that they found the 9-year-old child's body.

