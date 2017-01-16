Body of boy, 5, and father recovered from East Texas lake

Officials say body of a 5-year-old boy has been recovered from Lake Tawakoni in East Texas, but the search continues for his father after the pair never returned while boating and duck hunting. Officials say body of a 5-year-old boy has been recovered from Lake Tawakoni in East Texas, but the search continues for his father after the pair never returned while boating and duck hunting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.