Boating safety audit on anvil

The state tourism department has decided to issue a fresh circular to boating destinations across Jharkhand and is even mulling surprise safety audits in the wake of the Makar Sankranti tragedy in Patna, Bihar, where at least 24 people drowned following a capsize in the Ganga. Overcrowding and absence of life vests are the two cardinal mistakes behind fatal boat mishaps in our country, and Jharkhand is unwilling to risk a misadventure in any of the districts like Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and East Singhbhum that are dotted with lakes and reservoirs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.