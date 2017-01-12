Boating safety audit on anvil

Boating safety audit on anvil

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Telegraph

The state tourism department has decided to issue a fresh circular to boating destinations across Jharkhand and is even mulling surprise safety audits in the wake of the Makar Sankranti tragedy in Patna, Bihar, where at least 24 people drowned following a capsize in the Ganga. Overcrowding and absence of life vests are the two cardinal mistakes behind fatal boat mishaps in our country, and Jharkhand is unwilling to risk a misadventure in any of the districts like Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and East Singhbhum that are dotted with lakes and reservoirs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC