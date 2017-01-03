Boating restrictions lifted for Tiber, Canyon Ferry
Temporary boating restrictions that were put in place at two Montana reservoirs to prevent the spread of invasive mussels have been lifted. The Montana Mussel Response team said Tuesday zebra and quagga mussels don't reproduce when water temperatures drop below 48 degrees.
