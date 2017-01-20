Boat users warned to comply with water safety laws

Holidaymakers heading to lakes and dams in northern New South Wales during the Australia Day long weekend can expect to be checked for their water safety compliance Both police and maritime services will be checking for life jackets on all vessels in an effort to prevent drownings. Two boats from the Oxley Local Area Command will be patrolling waters across Chaffey Dam, Lake Keepit and Split Rock Dam in coming days.

