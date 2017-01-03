Bellingham Marine Opens Regional Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Bellingham Marine, worldwide marina builder, recently announced the company opened its eighth U.S. office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new regional office is strategically located adjacent to the world famous Bahia Mar Yachting Center at 651 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
