Ballarat fisherman survives boating scare in Tathra

BACK ON DRY LAND: Speaking at Kianinny, Daryl Treloar of Ballarat said he ran into a spot of trouble in the ocean north of Tathra on Wednesday when his boat began to take on water in heavy seas. Early on Wednesday morning, Daryl Treloar took off to fish in the ocean, saying it was "calm as a lake" when he first set out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.