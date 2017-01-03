Ballarat fisherman survives boating scare in Tathra
BACK ON DRY LAND: Speaking at Kianinny, Daryl Treloar of Ballarat said he ran into a spot of trouble in the ocean north of Tathra on Wednesday when his boat began to take on water in heavy seas. Early on Wednesday morning, Daryl Treloar took off to fish in the ocean, saying it was "calm as a lake" when he first set out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC