Authorities to fine boaters who toss too many Gasparilla beads into water
Hundreds of boats surround the Jose Gasparilla as the ship makes its way toward downtown Tampa during the annual pirate invasion. [EVE EDELHEIT But if you're among those on the water impersonating a buccaneer during the Gasparilla Parade Of Pirates on Saturday, law enforcement reminds you that following the law is a must.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC