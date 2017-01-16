Anchor's aweigh: How one boat-maker i...

Anchor's aweigh: How one boat-maker is rethinking marine marketing

For something as romantic and evocative as sailing, the marketing around most boating equipment is decidedly pedestrian: Many manufacturers promote their boats and engines with rigid content that is focused on product specifics and images, rather than consumer experience. That may not be the most efficient strategy, argues Michelle Dauchy, CMO for Mercury Marine, the world's largest recreational marine-engine maker and marketer by sale volume.

