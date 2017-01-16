Anchor's aweigh: How one boat-maker is rethinking marine marketing
For something as romantic and evocative as sailing, the marketing around most boating equipment is decidedly pedestrian: Many manufacturers promote their boats and engines with rigid content that is focused on product specifics and images, rather than consumer experience. That may not be the most efficient strategy, argues Michelle Dauchy, CMO for Mercury Marine, the world's largest recreational marine-engine maker and marketer by sale volume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiDay.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC