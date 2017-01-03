A 1.7m to bring boats back to Great Y...

A 1.7m to bring boats back to Great Yarmouth's Waterways

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Evening News

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a 1.7m grant. First opened in 1928, the Grade II-listed park and tourist attraction in North Drive was commissioned by the borough council as an employment relief programme after the First World War, with the community undertaking its construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC