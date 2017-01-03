A 1.7m to bring boats back to Great Yarmouth's Waterways
Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a 1.7m grant. First opened in 1928, the Grade II-listed park and tourist attraction in North Drive was commissioned by the borough council as an employment relief programme after the First World War, with the community undertaking its construction.
