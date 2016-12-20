Two arrested in connection with Hanco...

Two arrested in connection with Hancock woman's boating death

Monday Dec 19

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources officials, with the assistance of deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, on Monday arrested two people in connection with a boating accident that caused the death of 19-year-old Vanessa Mauffray in June. DMR officials were seen at a house on Lower Bay Road early Monday afternoon.

