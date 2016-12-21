Top Stories 2016: Child killed in Lake George boat crash
The boat that was struck by another boat on Lake George is brought to the Warren County Sheriff's office on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Queensbury, N.Y. The boat that was struck by another boat on Lake George is brought to the Warren County Sheriff's office on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Queensbury, N.Y. The boat that was struck by another boat on Lake George is brought to the Warren County Sheriff's office on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Queensbury, N.Y. The boat that was struck by another boat on Lake George is brought to the Warren County Sheriff's office on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Queensbury, N.Y. Judge Michael Stafford, left, listens to DA Kate Hogan, center, as attorney Stephen Coffey represents Alex West, right, during West's arraignment as the driver in a fatal boating accident in Lake George Town Court Friday July 29, 2016 in Lake George, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC