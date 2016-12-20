Top Stories 2016: A saved puppy and c...

Top Stories 2016: A saved puppy and crime stories attract digital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Albany Times Union

People are evacuated from Crossgate Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. People are evacuated from Crossgate Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. Five defendants, from left, Cara Mia Canale, Moreland Keyes, Christine Tiger, Alex West and Matthew Marry await arraignments in a fatal boating accident in Lake George Town Court Friday July 29, 2016 in Lake George, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC