The BUZZ: ROTV Markets RV Industry, Lifestyle

For the second straight year, "Rollin' On TV," the nation's leading weekly RV lifestyle television program, will broadcast the annual RVBusiness Magazine RV Of The Year Awards Show on Jan. 9 at the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum/Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind. The awards program is scheduled to air the week of Jan. 29 before ROTV's potential audience of close to 40 million homes on both cable and satellite TV.

