Summit votes to continue funding Discover Boating
A group of industry stakeholders have agreed to continue funding the Discover Boating campaign, citing its "ability and impact in attracting new boaters." Members of the Grow Boating Board of Directors, the National Marine Manufacturers Association's Boat, Engine, and Marine Accessory and Component Division Boards, the Marine Retailer Association of America's Board of Directors, and invited guests, unanimously agreed to continue the industry-funded marketing campaign.
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
