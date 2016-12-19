Summit votes to continue funding Discover Boating

A group of industry stakeholders have agreed to continue funding the Discover Boating campaign, citing its "ability and impact in attracting new boaters." Members of the Grow Boating Board of Directors, the National Marine Manufacturers Association's Boat, Engine, and Marine Accessory and Component Division Boards, the Marine Retailer Association of America's Board of Directors, and invited guests, unanimously agreed to continue the industry-funded marketing campaign.

