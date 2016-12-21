Stepped-up enforcement barely slows boating fatalities
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office special deputy Amir Gharbi, left, used binoculars to look for possible boater infractions on the water as deputy Jeremy Gunia steered their boat during a patrol of Lake Minnetonka on Sept. 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC