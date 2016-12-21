Ruby Island at the centre of Lake Wan...

Ruby Island at the centre of Lake Wanaka.

Up to 500 people had to be rescued from an island in the middle of Lake Wanaka after a party got out of control and they became too drunk to get back to land. Queenstown Lakes deputy mayor Calum MacLeod and the local harbourmaster heard about the event on Ruby Island, understood to have been organised on Facebook, and headed there on Thursday afternoon.

