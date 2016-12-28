Parent company of SailTime countersues to avoid liability in 2014 Lake Michigan deaths

A 2014 Lake Michigan boating death, which already gave rise to one lawsuit, is at the center of a counterclaim action filed Dec. 9 in Cook County Circuit Court, as the parent organization for a Chicago area boat-sharing group has filed suit to ask a judge to declare it should not be forced to share in the defense against the lawsuit over the boating accident, according to The Cook County Record . On Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.