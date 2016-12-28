Parent company of SailTime countersue...

Parent company of SailTime countersues to avoid liability in 2014 Lake Michigan deaths

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boating Industry

A 2014 Lake Michigan boating death, which already gave rise to one lawsuit, is at the center of a counterclaim action filed Dec. 9 in Cook County Circuit Court, as the parent organization for a Chicago area boat-sharing group has filed suit to ask a judge to declare it should not be forced to share in the defense against the lawsuit over the boating accident, according to The Cook County Record . On Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC