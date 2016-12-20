Oregon man accused of boating drunk w...

Oregon man accused of boating drunk won't face felony in woman's death

OREGON – A grand jury declined to indict an Oregon man accused of boating drunk and causing a crash that killed a Rockford woman in June. Marc W. Mongan, 46, will not be charged with a felony in the death of Megan Wells, 31, Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow said in a news release today.

