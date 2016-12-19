New Markets Task Force brings educational module to industry
The Recreational Boating and Leadership Council New Markets Task Force spent 2016 working on an educational training module for the industry, and its first presentations so far have been well received. The 45-minute module includes the latest statistics on the Hispanic, African American and Asian markets in the U.S., as well as original best practice case study videos featuring five different boating industry businesses who have successfully engaged and sold to these markets in their regions.
