New London Port Authority to seek subcontractor to manage waterfront

Stalled by a lack of resources of its own, the city's Port Authority will be seeking professional help to market and manage the city's docks and moorings. The idea is to subcontract the management of the docks to a company that could staff the waterfront and eventually generate interest from future revenue sources - perhaps the mega yacht or charter industries, according to Mayor Michael Passero.

