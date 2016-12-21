Man saved from sinking yacht
A man was rescued from his sinking yacht in Mandurah Friday evening after the boat's engine gave out in rough weather. File image A MAN had to be rescued from his sinking yacht in Mandurah waters Friday evening after the boat's engine gave out in rough weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC