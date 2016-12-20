Man dies in freak boating accident of...

Man dies in freak boating accident off Rottnest Island

7 hrs ago

A man has died after a falling off a boat and then being struck by it, in rough seas west of Rottnest Island off Perth. The 37-year-old was one of two people on board the boat north-west of Cathedral Rocks when the pair encountered trouble about 6:30am on Boxing Day, police said.

