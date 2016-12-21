Let's Go Fishing show attracts over 8...

Let's Go Fishing show attracts over 8,000 people to Collinsville

The Annual Let's Go Fishing Show is "The Show for Fishermen" and attracts over 8,000 people to Gateway Center in Collinsville over a 3 day period. This family friendly event takes place on January 6, 7 and 8 in 2017.

