Joe Sadalis and his daughter Hannah w...

Joe Sadalis and his daughter Hannah were all smiles after boating a Halter 's Island redfish.

Thursday Dec 22

A natural disaster started a wintertime tradition for residents and visitors to lower St. Mary Parish, where Halter's Island becomes a redfish hotspot each December. Morgan City's Bill McCarty, a St. Mary Parish School Board member who owns WHM Services LLC, knows as well as anyone about catching redfish after redfish - most of them 18 to 24 inches long with the occasional bull red - down there.

Chicago, IL

