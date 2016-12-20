Joe Sadalis and his daughter Hannah were all smiles after boating a Halter 's Island redfish.
A natural disaster started a wintertime tradition for residents and visitors to lower St. Mary Parish, where Halter's Island becomes a redfish hotspot each December. Morgan City's Bill McCarty, a St. Mary Parish School Board member who owns WHM Services LLC, knows as well as anyone about catching redfish after redfish - most of them 18 to 24 inches long with the occasional bull red - down there.
