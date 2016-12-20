Jack Martin, 12, who died in a boating accident on Blue Lake, St Bathans on Boxing Day last year.
The father of a 12-year-old boy killed on a Central Otago lake in a boating incident last year says his family will support the boat driver. Jack Martin, of Waikouaiti, was being towed on a biscuit behind a boat on Blue Lake, St Bathans, about 5.30pm on Boxing Day when he was struck by another boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec 21
|King
|112
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Sep '16
|A L Nusser
|1
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC