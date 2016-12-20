In latest twist, judge upholds $25 million settlement in boating injury suit
The handwritten question from the jury arrived at 3:50 p.m.: "Can we find fault with RQM, without finding fault with Brunswick?" That one sentence, written June 9, 2015, set off a cascade of legal events that has played out over the months since. On Tuesday, in the most recent twist, a Cook County Circuit Court judge upheld a $25 million settlement at the center of the personal injury lawsuit.
