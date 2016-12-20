Funds Continued for Discover Boating Initiative
Sounding Trades Only reported that board members of Grow Boating, the National Marine Manufacturers Association's boat, engine, and marine component and accessory division boards, the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas' board of directors and invited guests agreed to continue funding the campaign. The decision - made during a two-day Grow Boating summit Dec. 13-14 near Chicago - was attributable to the campaign's ability and impact in attracting new boaters while providing strategic direction to evolve the program.
