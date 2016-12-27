Floating factory would process invasi...

Floating factory would process invasive Asian carp

Asian carp are loathed by outdoors enthusiasts and state wildlife officials alike. MEMPHIS - Leaping from rivers and lakes like aquatic projectiles and ravaging the food base of native fish, Asian carp are loathed by outdoors enthusiasts and state wildlife officials alike for being not just a nuisance, but a threat to boating and fishing industries worth $2.9 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively, in Tennessee.

Chicago, IL

